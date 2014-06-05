ROME, June 5 Alitalia's creditor banks expressed support a turnaround plan put forward by Abu Dhabi's Etihad for the loss-making Italian airline when they met with Italy's government on Thursday, a government source said.

Alitalia's board will make an initial evaluation of the conditions Etihad has set for investing in the Rome-based airline when it meets on Friday, the source added.

"The creditors' approval will be reiterated tomorrow by the banks' representatives at Alitalia's board meeting," the source said.

Etihad said on June 1 it had set the conditions for a possible investment and was looking to conclude the deal, which sources have said could see Etihad pay more than 500 million euros ($681.08 million) for a 49 percent stake in Alitalia.

Issues including the prospect of major job cuts in Alitalia's 14,000-strong workforce and its 800 million euro debt burden have been obstacles to the deal, which Italy's government is keen to complete. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Isla Binnie)