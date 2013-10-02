TORINO, Italy Oct 2 Italian bank Intesa
Sanpaolo will do its part to help loss-making airline
Alitalia only if there are prospects for the company to grow,
Intesa's management board chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said
on Wednesday.
Italy's government and Alitalia's management have approached
banks such as Intesa for new financing of up to 300 million
euros ($406 million) in a bid to keep the company afloat and to
invest in a strategy the airline says will revive its fortunes.
The company also plans a capital increase of at least 100
million euros, it said last week.
"Our first duty is to protect the bank's deposits, it is not
our duty to invest in airlines," Gros-Pietro, whose bank helped
rescue Alitalia in 2008, said on the sidelines of a savings
presentation.
"We can advance funds to companies that have development
potential. If Alitalia shows growth prospects, we will do our
part."
($1 = 0.7393 euros)
(Reporting by Gianni Montani; Writing by Agnieszka Flak)