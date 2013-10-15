MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Evercore Partners, Al Hilal Bank
April 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MILAN Oct 15 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it would commit up to 76 million euros ($102.63 million)to Alitalia's 300-million euro capital increase.
The bank, an Alitalia shareholder, said in a statement it would subscribe to its quota of the cash call, or 26 million euros.
In addition, the bank will guarantee up to 50 million euros of the cash call if other Alitalia shareholders do not buy into it. That amount will be advanced to Alitalia given its financial troubles.
"Therefore Intesa Sanpaolo's maximum commitment to the Alitalia's capital increase is 76 million euros," Intesa said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
VIENNA, April 4 Some of the European Union's top net contributors want the bloc to make savings in response to Britain's secession rather than for Brussels to demand more funding from them, Austria's finance minister said in comments broadcast on Tuesday.
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage: