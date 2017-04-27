ROME, April 27 Italy's government will not take
part in any potential capital increase for the loss-making
Alitalia airline that is preparing to ask to be put under
special administration, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said
on Thursday.
"The government is not willing to participate directly or
indirectly in any capital increase," Padoan said during question
time in parliament when asked if state holding company Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti could be used to help rescue the carrier.
Padoan said that once Alitalia asks to be put in special
administration, the government would act with "maximum speed" in
naming a state administrator.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)