MILAN Nov 1 Alitalia will seek a different
partner if its biggest shareholder, Air France-KLM,
does not subscribe to a capital increase to save the loss-making
airline, Italian transport minister Maurizio Lupi told a
newspaper.
"For now the task is to set out a strong turnaround plan
that envisages the entry of an international partner," Lupi said
in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Friday.
Air France-KLM has written off the value of its stake in the
struggling Italian airline and said on Thursday it would ignore
a 300 million euro ($408 million) emergency cash call unless
"very strict conditions" are met.
Lupi said it was legitimate for Air France-KLM to impose
conditions, but that if it abstained from the capital increase,
automatically diluting its stake in Alitalia from 25 percent to
around 11 percent, Alitalia would look elsewhere.
"We want a partnership, we will find it and we will make
sure it is strong," Lupi said.
He did not name any potential international partners.
Lupi said Air France-KLM still seemed open to talks about
the Italian airline, which would be one of the topics under
discussion between French and Italian ministers meeting in Rome
on Nov. 20.
($1 = 0.7356 euros)
