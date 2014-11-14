(Adds details)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Nov 14 Etihad Airways secured European
Union approval on Friday to acquire 49 percent of loss-making
Italian airline Alitalia, the latest in a series of
acquisitions made by the Abu Dhabi-based airline to expand its
network around the world.
The deal is part of a 1.76-billion-euro rescue plan for
Alitalia, which doubled its net loss to 569 million euros last
year, providing it with funds to invest in more profitable
long-haul routes and reduce its dependence on domestic and
regional services where it faces fierce competition from
low-cost airlines and high-speed trains.
For Etihad, which already has minority stakes in Air Berlin
, Aer Lingus, Virgin Australia, Air
Serbia and Swiss-based regional carrier Darwin Airline, the deal
will reinforce its presence in Europe's fourth-largest travel
market with 25 million passengers.
To secure approval Etihad and Alitalia agreed to give up
airport slots on the Rome-Belgrade route as Alitalia and Air
Serbia, are the only carriers offering direct flights on that
route.
"The Commission had concerns that the monopoly created by
the transaction on the Rome-Belgrade route could lead to higher
prices and a loss of service quality for passengers," the
European Commission said in a statement.
"These commitments adequately address the competition
concerns identified by the Commission and should facilitate new
entry on the Rome-Belgrade route," the Commission said.
Reuters reported on Nov. 12 that the deal would be cleared
with conditions, and that the Commission's transport unit would
also give the green light by the end of the year because it
complies with rules on EU majority ownership on EU airlines.
