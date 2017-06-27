(Adds details, context)
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, June 27 Ryanair would seek a
majority stake in Alitalia if it decides to invest in the
loss-making Italian airline, its chief executive said during a
visit to Rome on Tuesday.
Alitalia filed in May to be put under special administration
for the second time in less than a decade, starting a process
that will lead to the airline being overhauled, sold off or
wound up.
"In case of an acquisition, we would be interested in a
majority stake, not a minority one," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary
told journalists during a news conference in Rome. "We are not
interested in a 49 percent stake."
Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, had
already expressed an interest in Alitalia, but previously
stressed it was keen on cooperating with the business rather
than buying it.
Ryanair had also said it wanted to provide short-haul
traffic to feed Alitalia's long-haul network and offered to
deploy aircraft this summer if the Italian carrier cut capacity
significantly.
However, on Tuesday O'Leary said Ryanair would consider a
bid for the entire airline once it was restructured by the
administrators.
More than 30 parties have expressed an interest in Alitalia,
although local media said none of the offers were for the entire
airline but only for specific assets such as planes or airport
slots.
The commissioners have now given selected parties access to
Alitalia's books, with non-binding offers due by July 21.
The government has repeatedly said it would prefer to sell
the airline in one block, partly to minimise the impact on its
12,500 staff. It has ruled out re-nationalising Alitalia.
Whereas Etihad Airways, which came to Alitalia's rescue in
2014, was bound by European rules that limit ownership by groups
from outside the EU to 49 percent, Dublin-based Ryanair would be
free to buy a bigger stake.
Without a majority stake, Etihad's influence was limited
despite being the largest single investor and the lack of full
control meant it could not deal with labour and other problems
effectively.
Ryanair already has a strong presence in Italy.
The airline expects its Italian passengers to rise to 36
million this year, O'Leary said. Official traffic data put the
total at 32.6 million last year.
