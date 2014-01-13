MILAN Jan 13 Italian airline Alitalia will ask
banks to provide it with additional funding, Chief Executive
Gabriele Del Torchio said on Monday.
Alitalia will ask the banks for "extra money", Del Torchio
told a shareholder meeting.
Earlier in January the newspaper Il Messaggero said Alitalia
had asked banks to extend an existing loan agreement by 50
million euros, in a sign the troubled Italian airline may again
be facing a liquidity crunch.
If the carrier did not meet the targets in its business plan
another capital increase would be inevitable, Del Torchio said.
Alitalia raised 300 million euros ($410 million) in an
emergency capital increase last month, which analysts said would
keep it flying for the next six months.
($1 = 0.7324 euros)
