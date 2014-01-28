ROME Jan 28 Internal auditors at Italian
flag-carrier Alitalia have asked for an extraordinary board
meeting to assess the company's finances, a source close to the
situation said on Wednesday.
"The date has not yet been decided for a meeting of the
board of directors requested by internal auditors to evaluate
the financial situation of the company," the source said.
Alitalia was not immediately available for a comment.
The loss-making airline raised 300 million euros ($410
million) in an emergency capital increase last month but says it
may launch another share issue if the business does not perform
as planned.
A second close source to the situation said Alitalia was
awaiting an additional 200 million euros pledged by banks.
($1 = 0.7313 euros)
