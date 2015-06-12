June 12 Italy's largest airline, Alitalia Linee
Aeree Italiane SpA, agreed on Friday to start direct
flights between Rome and Mexico City, as part of its plan to
expand revenue via long, international flights.
The carrier signed a memorandum of understanding with the
government of Mexico that outlined commitments for increasing
tourism in Italy and the North American nation, it said in a
news release.
"We are very determined in implementing the recovery plan
for Alitalia that hinges specifically on the development of the
long range," Chief Executive Silvano Cassano said in the
release. "The flight to Mexico City responds to market demands
that appear to be of great interest, both in terms of
traditional tourism, business tourism and cargo."
This year Alitalia has launched flights to Seoul, Shanghai
and Abu Dhabi, the headquarters of its 49 percent-owner, Etihad
Airways. It was not immediately known when Alitalia would start
the Mexico City service.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)