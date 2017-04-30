ROME, April 30 A sudden collapse of loss-making
national airline Alitalia would be a great shock for
Italy's economy, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Sunday.
Rome has thrown the crisis-hit airline a short-term
lifeline, a bridging loan of up to 400 million euros ($436
million) to see it through a process whereby an administrator
will decide if it can be sold as a going concern or should be
liquidated.
"It (sudden closure) would be a shock for GDP (economic
output) much greater than the scenario that we are looking at: a
brief period of six months covered by a bridging loan from the
government so as to find a buyer who could provide services that
Italians need as travellers," he said in an interview with Sky
TG24 television.
Rival airlines have shown little interest in buying Alitalia
and creditors have refused to lend more money after workers last
Monday rejected a rescue plan that would have reduced pay and
cut 1,700 jobs.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Greg Mahlich)