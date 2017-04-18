MILAN, April 18 Workers at Italy's loss-making
airline Alitalia will vote over the period April 20-24 on the
preliminary agreement reached last Friday over job and pay cuts
necessary to keep the airline in business, unions said on
Tuesday.
A vote in favour is needed to unlock a financing package
worth some 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), including an
emergency cash injection of 400 million euros to keep it afloat
if the rescue plan does not work as expected.
Last week the company and unions agreed to trim the scale of
lay-offs among ground staff to around 1,700 from 2,037
previously envisaged, and reduce cuts to flight personnel wages
to 8 percent from up to 30 percent.
Alitalia, which is 49 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based
Etihad Airways, said last month it expected to return to profit
by the end of 2019 by making 1 billion euros worth of cost cuts
over the next three years and revamping its business model for
short and medium-haul flights.
($1 = 0.9351 euros)
