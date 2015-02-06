BRUSSELS Feb 6 The European Commission has
concluded that an investment by Italy's state-owned postal
service in the country's ailing national airline Alitalia did
not constitute state aid and has closed its preliminary
investigation into the matter.
Poste Italiane invested 75 million euros ($86 million) in
Alitalia in 2013 as part of a 500 million-euro rescue package to
keep the airline flying while it sought a foreign investor.
Alitalia has since agreed a tie-up deal with Abu Dhabi's
Etihad Airways.
The Poste investment was questioned at the time, with
International Airlines Group, which owns British
Airways and Spain's Iberia, calling the move illegal and
protectionist and asking the Commission to intervene.
In a statement on Friday, the Commission said that Poste had
made its investment under the same terms and conditions as two
private operators who were in a comparable situation.
"Public interventions can be considered free of state aid
within the meaning of EU rules when they are made on terms that
a private operator would have accepted under market conditions,"
it said.
Having had no response from from previous complainants
within a set deadline, the Commission said it has now closed the
preliminary probe.
Etihad bought almost half of Alitalia last year in a rescue
plan involving heavy job losses.
The deal is expected to give Alitalia money to invest in
more profitable long-haul routes and make it less reliant on
domestic and regional services where it has struggled to compete
against low-cost airlines and high-speed trains.
Italy's government plans to sell and list a minority stake
in Poste Italiane in the second part of this year to raise fresh
funds to cut debt. A ruling against Poste's investment in
Alitalia would have been a problem, analysts have said.
($1 = 0.8738 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Agnieszka Flak;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)