MILAN, July 29 Italy's Poste Italiane will
invest 65 million euros ($87 million) into troubled flagship
carrier Alitalia as part of a deal with banks meant to pave the
way for a tie-up with Etihad Airways, two sources close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
State-owned Poste already paid 75 million euros for a 20
percent stake in Alitalia last year as part of a 500 million
euro government-engineered rescue to keep its planes flying
while it searched for a foreign partner to help revamp its
ailing network.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad plans to buy 49 percent of Alitalia in a
deal Rome hopes will make the loss-making carrier profitable.
Poste Italiane will invest the money into a separate vehicle
rather than directly into the airline, allowing it to avoid
taking on Alitalia's debt and other liabilities - a condition it
insisted on for agreeing to any additional support.
"The Poste will invest 65 million euros in Alitalia, but via
a mid-company," one of the sources told Reuters.
The Poste declined to comment, after saying in a statement
earlier on Tuesday it had reached a deal in principle with the
banks, including Italy's top two lenders Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit which are also key Alitalia
shareholders. It said technical details still needed to be
finalised.
