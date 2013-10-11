BRIEF-N e m Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 2.14 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
PARIS Oct 11 Air France-KLM said it has not yet decided whether or not it will take part in a capital increase at Alitalia as part of an emergency plan to keep the Italian carrier operating.
The Franco-Dutch airline will likely decide on Monday following an Alitalia shareholder meeting, a spokesman said on Friday.
"The decision by the Air France-KLM board members to support the emergency plan does not in any way presuppose our decision on whether to subscribe to the capital increase," he said. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
BERLIN, March 31 A transition period offered to Britain by the European Union in Brexit negotiating guidelines it issued on Friday is the only way to avoid the talks failing, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $346.85 billion in three-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 82 bidders, which was the highest amount since $468.36 billion on Dec. 30, the New York Federal Reserve said.