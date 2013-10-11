PARIS Oct 11 Air France-KLM said it has not yet decided whether or not it will take part in a capital increase at Alitalia as part of an emergency plan to keep the Italian carrier operating.

The Franco-Dutch airline will likely decide on Monday following an Alitalia shareholder meeting, a spokesman said on Friday.

"The decision by the Air France-KLM board members to support the emergency plan does not in any way presuppose our decision on whether to subscribe to the capital increase," he said. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Lionel Laurent)