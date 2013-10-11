MILAN Oct 11 The board of Alitalia has
unanimously approved a 500 million euro ($678 million) rescue
package for the loss-making Italian airline, including a capital
increase of 300 million euros and the remainder in bank
financing, the group said on Friday.
The company said the capital increase will be offered to
existing shareholders, while the state-owned postal service has
guaranteed to subscribe up to 75 million euros possibly not
subscribed in the cash call.
Banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit will
similarly guarantee the subscription of up to 100 million euros
of unsubscribed options.
In addition, Intesa and Unicredit have agreed to provide a
bridge to equity facility of 100 million euros to allow Alitalia
to meet its immediate cash needs.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)