ROME Oct 11 Italy's government drew fire on
Friday after stitching together an emergency bailout for
Alitalia that critics said should involve less taxpayer money
and more long-term strategy, while top shareholder Air
France-KLM refused to commit to the plan.
Alitalia, which last turned a profit in 2002, needs to
secure funding of 500 million euros ($676 million) by Saturday
or risk its planes being grounded. Creditor Eni has
threatened to cut fuel supplies unless the airline can show it
is a business "we expect to exist six months from now."
After being turned down by several national companies, Rome
finally found life-saving funding for Alitalia late Thursday,
persuading the state-owned post office to commit to providing 75
million euros via a capital increase while the government
provides another 75 million in loans. But the emergency plan
relies on existing shareholders giving another 150 million
between them and the country's banks stumping up 200 million
euros in new loans, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
By midday Friday, according to other sources with knowledge
of the proceedings, the government had secured 225 million
euros, with a consortium of banks - as yet unnamed - providing
150 million euros alongside the post office's commitment.
Business leaders said the state-funded plan lacked a clear
strategy to make the airline a long-term viable business.
"If it's an emergency band-aid to stop the bleeding, so be
it. But we'll need to have a serious think about a plan in the
medium and long term once and for all," said Giorgio Squinzi,
the head of business lobby Confindustria.
The bailout will be presented to Alitalia's board on Friday
afternoon. It is regarded as only a stop-gap until Air
France-KLM, which owns 25 percent in Alitalia, can agree a deal
with the airline's other investors for it to double its stake.
But the Franco-Dutch carrier, in the middle of its own
restructuring, declined to say on Friday whether it would
participate in the rescue plan, adding it would place tough
conditions on giving any help. The group voted against a cash
call when it was first proposed last month. If it does not
participate in the capital hike, it risks being overtaken by
Italy's post office as the top shareholder.
Air France-KLM Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac is open
to taking over its Skyteam alliance partner to bolster its
access to the Italian travel market, Europe's fourth largest.
But approval from his board, which includes the French state and
sceptical members of KLM, is less certain.
The support of Alitalia's domestic investors is also in the
balance. Its second biggest shareholder, the Riva family, has
had its assets seized in a judicial investigation, including its
Alitalia's 11 percent stake.
The airline is currently owned by a disparate group of 21
investors including bank Intesa Sanpaolo and highway
operator Atlantia, a consortium pulled together in 2008
by then prime minister Silvio Berlusconi after he rejected a
takevoer by Air France.
MORE DEBT
Cash-strapped Italy is realising it may not be able to hold
on to its flag carrier, once a national icon which had its
uniforms designed by Armani but now seen as a symbol of the
country's economic malaise.
However, with the current loan arrangement, Rome is putting
off a politically sensitive sell-out to Air France-KLM, analysts
say, even though no other option makes business sense.
"The state is re-nationalising its flagship airline with
taxpayer's money. Of the 500 million euros to be injected, 300
million euros are new debt," said Andrea Giuricin, a transport
analyst at Milan's Bicocca university. "This solution will only
allow Alitalia to survive, certainly not grow," he said.
At stake: What the government says is a strategic national
asset, 14,000 jobs, and fears that some of Alitalia's domestic
routes - which play an important role because of Italy's patchy
rail and road links - could be cut if a foreign buyer took over.
"The logical way to save Alitalia is for Air France to take
over the basic operating core and attach it to its own system,
but this means getting rid of the entire Alitalia back-office
structure and I don't know if the Italians are ready for that,"
said the head of a European airline, asking not to be named.