FTSE gets sterling boost as Europe dragged lower by banks
DUBAI May 2 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said on Tuesday that it was no longer willing to invest in Alitalia after the Italian carrier's board asked to be put under special administration.
Without support for restructuring, "we are not prepared to continue to invest," Etihad's president James Hogan said in an emailed statement. "We therefore support the necessary decision of the Alitalia Board to apply for extraordinary administration."
Etihad took a 49 percent stake in Alitalia in 2014, promising to turn around the troubled airline with a 1.76 billion euro ($1.92 billion) investment that included other shareholders. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
COLOMBO, May 26 Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 25 people while dozens are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.