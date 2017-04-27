ROME, April 27 Italian railways group Ferrovie
dello Stato has not been contacted about taking a stake in
loss-making airline Alitalia and at the moment has no interest
in riding to its rescue, a spokesman for the state-owned company
said on Thursday.
Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings
after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, making it
impossible for the loss-making airline to secure funds to keep
its aircraft flying.
"For the moment Ferrovie is not interested in taking part in
Alitalia's rescue and the company has not been contacted by
anybody regarding the matter," the spokesman said.
The comment came after the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, one of
Italy's top two banks and both an Alitalia creditor and
shareholder, said that using Ferrovie dello Stato to help
Alitalia could be a new way to integrate the air and ground
transport businesses.
