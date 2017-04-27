TURIN, Italy, April 27 Intesa Sanpaolo
does not have a plan B for loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia
and it is not the lender's business to manage airlines, its
chief executive Carlo Messina said.
Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings
after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, making it
impossible for the loss-making airline to secure funds to keep
its aircraft flying.
Messina's comments came after a newspaper report said Intesa
Sanpaolo, one of Italy's top two banks and both an Alitalia
creditor and shareholder, was working on an alternative rescue
plan that could be a prelude to an alliance with rival airlines
including Lufthansa .
"We are first of all a bank, a company that manages credit
and not aircraft," Messina told journalists on the sidelines of
the bank's shareholder meeting. "There is no plan B being
prepared by Intesa Sanpaolo."
Answering a question about a possible involvement of
Lufthansa, the executive said any solution that could preserve
jobs would be welcome. He also said that using state-owned
Italian railways group Ferrovie dello Stato to help Alitalia
could be a new way to integrate the air and ground transport
businesses.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Agnieszka Flak)