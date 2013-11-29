(Replaces "and" with "to" in lead)
* Raises 173 mln euros out of 300 mln
* Expects to cover remainder by Dec. 10 deadline
* Still needs partner to stay afloat
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Nov 28 Loss-making Alitalia has yet to
raise all of the 300 million euros ($407 million) it was seeking
in an emergency cash call, piling more pressure on the Italian
airline to find a strategic investor to keep it flying.
Alitalia said on Thursday it had received 173 million euros
by a deadline for existing shareholders to subscribe to its cash
call via pledges and bank guarantees and expected to raise the
rest from the state-owned postal service and other investors.
Top shareholder Air France-KLM, with a 25 percent
stake, refused to take up its share of the cash call, saying
Alitalia's new business plan pledging severe cost cuts was not
enough to save the stricken Italian carrier without its
creditors writing off some of its huge debts.
The Franco-Dutch group has so far been seen as the most
suitable carrier to come to Alitalia's rescue.
The emergency cash, part of a bigger rescue package
engineered by the government to keep Alitalia's aircraft in the
air, is seen as a stopgap measure giving the airline a few more
months to find a partner to help revamp the group.
But with 700,000 euros of daily losses and net debt of 800
million euros Alitalia could soon have to ground its planes.
The failure to fully cover the capital increase illustrates
that some of Alitalia's existing investors have doubts that the
carrier, which has made a profit only sporadically in its
67-year history, can be turned around.
"Not even Alitalia's own shareholders believe that the
company can be rescued," said Andrea Giuricin, a transport
analyst at Milan's Bicocca University, who has written a book on
the airline. "Even if they get to 300 million euros, Alitalia
remains very weak and this cash will only give it maximum six
months."
Alitalia said on Thursday it had received the 173 million
euros by the Nov. 27 deadline in pledges from current
shareholders and guarantee payments by Italy's top two banks
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.
The airline expects to sell remaining unsubscribed shares in
a second phase of the cash call that ends on Dec. 10.
Italy's postal service, which the government brought into
the rescue plan last month, has said it would invest 75 million
euros and the airline hopes to convince other investors to stump
up the remainder.
"Given the information received to date and taking into
account subscription commitments already made, the company
believes that the conditions exist for the capital increase to
be fully covered," Alitalia said.
Air France-KLM said earlier this month Alitalia's
cost-cutting plans were not enough to save the stricken carrier
without its creditors writing off some of its
debts.
Alitalia has some attractive assets: Europe's fourth-largest
travel market, 24 million passengers a year and competitive
airport slots that allow travellers to fly back and forth to
Italian cities at convenient times of the day.
But the inclusion of the postal service and banks, which the
government convinced to guarantee up to 100 million euros, will
leave Alitalia with shareholders who have little knowledge of
how to operate an airline successfully, Giuricin said.
Analysts said Air France-KLM could still revive its interest
in Alitalia via a takeover offer next year, but only if Alitalia
manages to offload some debt.
Italian media have mentioned Germany's Lufthansa,
Russia's Aeroflot or Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways as
other possible investors in Alitalia, but all three have
distanced themselves from the troubled carrier for now.
Apart from Air France-KLM, Alitalia is owned by a disparate
group of 21 investors including Intesa and highway operator
Atlantia.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Erica Billingham and
Jane Merriman)