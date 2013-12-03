* Ryanair would evaluate options if asked to help
* Alitalia's cash call so far only two-thirds subscribed
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, Dec 3 Ryanair has not offered to
take part in Italian airline Alitalia's poorly
received 300 million euro ($407 million) capital increase, the
chief executive of the Irish budget carrier said on Tuesday.
After a lukewarm response to its emergency cash call,
Alitalia has been left with the prospect of literally running
out of fuel before next summer unless it can get top shareholder
Air France-KLM or some other investor to invest and
help revamp its fleet.
Speaking at a news conference in Rome, Ryanair's CEO Michael
O'Leary said if his airline were asked to join Alitalia's cash
call currently earmarked only for shareholders "we would
evaluate" the possibility.
But the chance of Alitalia letting Ryanair invest in its
capital are slim after the carrier last week rebuffed an offer
from Ryanair to feed passengers into its long-haul routes and
help boost Alitalia's profitability.
Alitalia then said it had its own restructuring plan in
place and suggested the two firms were not natural partners.
Cash-strapped Alitalia has so far raised less than two
thirds of the capital wanted from the share sale and will rely
on Italy's state-owned postal service and other investors to
come up with the rest.
Even with a successful cash call, analysts said the airline,
which loses around 700,000 euros a day and has net debt of more
than 800 million euros, may have to ground its fleet within six
months unless a strong investor can be found.
O'Leary said Alitalia could be restructured, but the airline
was suffering from too much political meddling, too many strikes
and an inadequate fleet.
Today's Alitalia is much leaner than the group that was
rescued and privatised in 2008, but a focus on the domestic and
regional markets have left the airline vulnerable to competition
from low-cost carriers and high-speed trains.
Last month Alitalia's board approved a revised business
plan, promising deep cuts to make the airline more competitive.
Alitalia and Italy's government have been hoping that a
strong airline such as Lufthansa, Etihad Airways or
Russia's Aeroflot would come to its rescue, but all
three have said they were not interested in Alitalia right now.
Air France-KLM, already a shareholder with 25 percent, also
walked away from the rights offer, asking for much more radical
restructuring of Alitalia's debt before it could help.