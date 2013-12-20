BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
MILAN Dec 20 Italy's Poste Italiane, bank Unicredit and Odissea have joined Alitalia as new shareholders after investing in the Italian airline's 300 million euro ($410 million) capital increase, Alitalia said on Friday.
The cash from the capital increase will be used to keep the troubled airline in the air while it searches for a new partner willing to invest in its fleet and make it profitable in the longer term. ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
OXFORD, England April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With 70 percent of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050, getting urban planning right is crucial to ensuring future cities are safe, resilient and fair places, particularly for the poorest residents, experts said Wednesday.
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: