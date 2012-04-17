(Adds Alitalia reaction to ruling)
ROME, April 17 Italian airline Alitalia said it
would appeal a ruling by Italy's antitrust authority that said
it, along with its unit AirOne, was running a monopoly on the
highly profitable Rome-Milan route and must give up some slots.
The authority, ending a probe that began last year, said the
airline must give up slots between Rome Fiumicino and Milan
Linate airports by October 28.
It did not specify how many slots it had to relinquish but
said that the airline must open itself up to "effective
competition" during peak hours in the early morning and late
afternoon.
Alitalia said it would appeal the antitrust ruling, and
argued that the Rome-Milan high-speed rail link already
constituted competition for airlines.
Alitalia Chief Executive Andrea Ragnetti said he was
"surprised" by the ruling.
Alitalia is owned by CAI, a consortium of businessmen which
bought the then-bankrupt airline in 2008. CAI is partly owned by
Air France-KLM.
