BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment reports Qtrly loss per share $ 1.26
* RLJ Entertainment reports first quarter 2017 financial results
July 8 Consulting firm AlixPartners named Kathryn Koorenny managing director and general counsel.
Koorenny joins the senior leadership team in New York, replacing John Collins.
Koorenny joins from American Airlines, where she was associate general counsel of litigation and compliance team.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)
* RLJ Entertainment reports first quarter 2017 financial results
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.