Aug 20 AT&T's U-verse pay-TV service said on
Tuesday it would not carry Al Jazeera America as the cable news
network funded by the emir of Qatar launched in the United
States.
AT&T spokesman Mark Siegel said the decision was due to a
contract dispute. U-verse had 5 million video customers at the
end of June.
"We could not reach an agreement with the owner that we
believed provided value for our customers and our business,"
Siegel said.
U-verse had previously had a deal in place to carry Current
TV, the network Al Jazeera acquired in January.
Al Jazeera America launched its service on Tuesday
afternoon. A spokesperson for the network could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Last Friday, an Al Jazeera network spokeswoman said the
channel would be available in "over 40 million homes."
U-verse is the second TV provider to drop the channel since
the acquisition. Time Warner Cable, which has 12 million
customers, dropped the channel in January and has not said
whether it intends to carry it again.
Comcast, DirecTV, Dish and Verizon are so far carrying the
network.
Globally, Al Jazeera is seen in more than 260 million homes
in 130 countries. But the English version of the network has so
far struggled to find distributors in the United States, in part
because it was perceived as being anti-American, particularly at
the height of the U.S. War in Iraq.
Al Jazeera America tried to secure U.S. Pay TV distribution
when it acquired former U.S. Vice President Al Gore's Current TV
in January in a deal analysts estimated cost $500 million.