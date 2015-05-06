May 6 Al Jazeera Media Network said on Wednesday
it had replaced the chief executive of its U.S. network, Ehab
Alshihabi, in a move that follows reports of several staff
departures and a lawsuit claiming wrongful employment.
Al Jazeera said in a statement that it had named Al Anstey,
managing director of Al Jazeera English, as chief executive to
replace Alshihabi. It said the appointment was with immediate
effect.
Alshihabi did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
"I'm delighted to be leading Al Jazeera America into the
next stage of its development," Anstey said in the statement.
"The United States is a remarkable country, with amazing people
across the nation who are looking for in-depth, trusted, and
inspiring stories."
"Having started my career with CBS News, and lived in the US
later in my career, I'm very pleased to be returning to the U.S.
to continue to uphold the highest standards of organizational
excellence at the channel, with an absolute commitment to the
very best in journalism and story telling," Anstey said.
The U.S. network was launched two years ago.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)