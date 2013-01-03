* Al Jazeera seeks to expand U.S. footprint
* Deal opens 40 mln U.S. households to Qatar-based channel
* Time Warner drops carriage deal
* Analysts cite viewing, carriage hurdles in U.S. market
By Sue Zeidler and Liana B. Baker
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 2 Al Jazeera said on
Wednesday it will buy Current TV, the struggling cable channel
founded by Al Gore and partners, in a move that will boost the
Qatar-based broadcaster's footprint in the United States.
Terms were undisclosed, but analysts estimated the deal
could be worth as much as $500 million.
Al Jazeera said it would start a new U.S.-based news channel
with the acquisition, which will make it available in more than
40 million U.S. households, up from 4.7 million prior to the
deal.
The deal brings Al Jazeera, which operates under the
patronage of the emir of Qatar and his family, into closer
competition with American news channels like CNN, MSNBC and Fox.
But the award-winning channel that is seen in more than 260
million homes in 130 countries faces hurdles with U.S.
distributors and viewers, television industry analysts said.
Current, a liberal channel which has battled low viewership,
had been distributed in about 60 million of the 100 million
homes in the United States with cable or satellite service.
One of its distributors, Time Warner Cable, which
accounted for about 12 million of those homes, announced late
Wednesday it was terminating its carriage deal.
"Our agreement with Current has been terminated and we will
no longer be carrying the service. We are removing the service
as quickly as possible," Time Warner Cable said in a statement.
Reuters reported in April Time Warner Cable was considering
dropping Current if it did not reach certain ratings thresholds
.
A spokesperson would not elaborate. Current is also
distributed by Comcast Corp and DirecTV, with
22.4 million and 19.8 million subscribers, respectively.
Comcast or DirecTV were either unavailable or
declined comment. Dish Network Corp also declined comment.
Both Comcast and DirecTV also hold equity stakes of more
than 5 percent in Current, according to public filings.
Current said Gore, its chairman, and co-founder Joel Hyatt,
the chief executive officer, will remain on the advisory board.
PARANOIA ABOUT AL JAZEERA
Analysts said Al Jazeera would have to overcome a
significant image problem in the United States, where many
viewers remember its stridently anti-war reporting of the
conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Al Jazeera has deeper pockets. The downside is the
politics. People in America associate Al Jazeera with the Muslim
world or the Arab world or the Islam world and they have
problems with that," said Jimmy Schaeffler, pay TV consultant at
The Carmel Group.
"They have psychological, political and emotional concerns
and that will work against them."
"There's a fair amount of paranoia when it comes to Al
Jazeera," said Robert Thompson, professor of TV and popular
culture at Syracuse University.
Al Jazeera has only been shown in a handful of cities. It
said its new U.S.-based news channel would be separate from Al
Jazeera English, and would provide both domestic and
international news for American audiences.
The new channel would air in 2013 and would be headquartered
in New York City. In addition to existing bureaus in New York,
Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, Al Jazeera
would open more bureaus and would double its U.S.-based staff to
more than 300 employees.
Current was co-founded in 2005 but never caught on. It
shifted to a more liberal format from 2011, but ratings
continued to disappoint, said Brad Adgate, senior vice president
of research at Horizon Media, who pegged its average daily
audience under 50,000 viewers and the value of a deal at $400
million to $500 million.
In late October, Current confirmed it was considering
selling itself and had hired JP Morgan and the Raine Group to
assess options.
Thompson said the deal came at a challenging time for the
cable industry.
"Launching a cable network in the U.S. in the second decade
of the 21st century is not an easy thing to do. Even Oprah
Winfrey has struggled in significant ways," he said.
Disputes between pay TV distributors and cable networks have
risen lately. Time Warner Cable also dropped arts-focused cable
channel Ovation over its low ratings and the high costs of
carrying the network.