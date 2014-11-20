UPDATE 2-Neurotrope Alzheimer's drug data fails to impress; shares plunge
* Stock tumbles nearly 31 pct premarket (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 20 Alk Abello A/S
* ALK submits registration application for house dust mite SLIT-tablet in Europe
* Regulatory review process is expected to take around 12 months, which means that, subject to approval, first launches could possibly take place in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Stock tumbles nearly 31 pct premarket (Adds details, updates shares)
* Kindred Biosciences announces initiation of enrollment in pivotal effectiveness trial of zimeta oral for the control of fever in horses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: