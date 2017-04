June 5 Alkane Energy Plc

* Egdon stated that it is still awaiting consent from decc to proposed transfer of alkane's rights over its shale interests in 10 licence areas.

* Transaction that was announced on 13 may 2014 is now likely to complete on or around 12 june 2014 rather than 6 june 2014 as originally announced.