MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian drugmaker Alkem
Laboratories Ltd IPO-ALKE.BO, which is raising about 13.44
billion rupees ($201.3 million) through an initial public
offering, could announce the price band on Nov. 30 or Dec. 1,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the company would
launch the IPO by the second week of December.
The issue size for cornerstone investors is seen at about 4
billion rupees of the total 6.72 billion rupees reserved for
institutional investors, said the sources, who declined to be
named as details of the listing are not public.
A spokesman for Alkem declined to comment.
The issue will be open to anchor investors on Dec. 7 and
will be open to retail investors from Dec. 8-10, Alkem said in
its red herring prospectus on Friday.
($1 = 66.7750 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Writing by Karen Rebelo in
Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)