MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian generics drugmaker Alkem
Laboratories IPO-ALKE.BO received orders worth 44 times the
number of available shares for its 13.5 billion rupee ($202.37
million) initial public offering, according to exchange data.
Alkem had received orders for about 401 million shares as of
5 p.m. (11.30 GMT), well above the 9.1 million shares on offer,
according to data from the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.
Bookbuilding will close later on Thursday.
Qualified institutional investors were the most active
bidders, having placed orders worth about 57.2 times the number
of shares slotted.
Meanwhile, Dr. Lal Pathlabs' IPO-DLPA.NS 6.3 billion
rupees ($94.44 million) IPO, whose bookbuilding also ends on
Thursday, was subscribed about 33 times the number of available
shares.
($1 = 66.7100 Indian rupees)
