By Rosmi Shaji

Oct 5 Alkermes PLC said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its extended-release injectable version of schizophrenia treatment Abilify.

Abilify, developed by Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and sold in the United States by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, has been available as a once-a-day oral medication.

Alkermes said in a statement that its injectable version, Aristada, will be available in monthly and six-week dosing options. It said it expects the drug to be launched immediately.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder that affects over 20 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Patients often have psychotic experiences, including hallucinations and delusions.

Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan estimates U.S. sales for long-acting injectables for the treatment of schizophrenia will more than double to $3 billion by 2020, and Aristada is expected to garner 16 percent of that market.

Other long-acting injectables for the treatment of schizophrenia include Eli Lilly's Zyprexa Relprevv and Otsuka's once-monthly Abilify Maintena.

Aristada is expected to bring in peak annual sales of about $550 million by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.

The FDA's approval of Aristada comes with a boxed warning saying the drug is not approved for patients with dementia-related psychosis. The warning says that elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death.

Dublin, Ireland-based Alkermes said it plans to market the drug as a pre-filled syringe, using its own sales force.

Abilify is already facing generic competition.

Alkermes shares closed at $59.77 on the Nasdaq on Monday, ahead of the news of the drug approval. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)