April 8 Alkermes Plc said its experimental drug to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia met the main goal of reducing the severity of symptoms of the disease in a late-stage study.

The company said it planned to submit a marketing approval application for the drug, aripiprazole lauroxil, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)