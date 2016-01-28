NEW YORK Jan 28 Investors who recently shorted Alkermes Plc shares may have had their timing exactly right: They stood to make a nice profit when a setback caused the stock to drop 44 percent.

Short interest in the mid-cap drugmaker rose by about one third, from 3.5 million to 4.7 million shares, between Dec. 31 and Jan 15, according to Thomson Reuters data. The short interest tally, released on Wednesday night, is the latest available data.

Six days later, on Jan 21, Alkermes announced that its lead product, depression drug ALKS 5461, failed in two late-stage studies. Shares of Alkermes closed down 44 percent for the day.

While the latest data only extends to Jan. 15, those who kept their positions through the steep losses on Jan. 21 - three trading sessions later, stood to profit handsomely.

Even before Alkermes' setback, shorting the shares could have proved a winning bet. Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 15, the stock dropped 21 percent. Over that time, the Nasdaq Biotechnology index declined 16 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 8 percent.

As of Jan. 15, short interest stood at 3.1 percent of Alkermes' outstanding shares. That was greater than the 2.4 percent position held in the average U.S. stock, but less than the 3.8 percent short position held in the average healthcare stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Despite the recent spike, total short interest in Alkermes as of Jan 15 had come down by nearly half the levels it had reached in July of last year.

So far in 2016, Alkermes shares have fallen 61 percent. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by David Gregorio)