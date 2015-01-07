Jan 7 Alkermes Plc said its experimental drug to treat schizophrenia met the main goal in a mid-stage trial.

The drug, codenamed ALKS 3831, is a combination of samidorphan and the antipsychotic drug, olanzapine.

ALKS 3831 was as effective as olanzapine and also addressed the issue of weight gain in patients treated with olanzapine, Alkermes said.

The drug was generally well tolerated in the 300-patient study, the company said. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Simon Jennings)