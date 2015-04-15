April 15 Turkish Islamic asset manager Alkhair
Capital plans to launch new funds this year and will start a
service to advise on Islamic bonds, or sukuk, its general
manager said.
Three Turkish state-run banks are launching Islamic units,
widening the reach of interest-free finance in the majority
Muslim nation, but wealth management has lagged behind with only
a handful of products in the market.
Alkhair Capital, majority-owned by Bahrain's Bank Alkhair,
is the only full-fledged Islamic investment firm in the country,
with AZ Global and BMD Securities offering some sharia-compliant
products of their own.
Last month, the firm raised its capital to 5 million lira
($1.86 million) from 2 million lira, to meet new capital
requirements coming into force in July, a move that will also
help fuel its expansion drive.
"We are increasing our headcount, we are adapting our
company to the new legislation and expanding our product base,"
general manager Ali Ilhan told Reuters in emailed comments.
"We are planning to launch new mutual funds in the near
future - probably in the third quarter."
The firm currently manages three Islamic funds, which screen
their portfolios according to religious guidelines such as bans
on tobacco, alcohol and gambling, in much the same way as
socially responsible funds.
A wider pool of Islamic financial instruments has emerged in
recent years which has improved the sector's prospects, and the
firm plans to develop discretionary portfolio management (DPM)
products and to advise clients on their sukuk investments, Ilhan
said.
"Sukuk is a relatively new instrument for Turkish investors
and we see a great opportunity in this line of business. We have
not been very active on DPM lately, but this year we are
planning to offer different alternatives for Islamic investors."
The introduction of a new electronic fund distribution
system, known as TEFAS, will also allow for the selling of its
funds through third-parties, he added.
New entrants are also likely. In September, Turkey's RHEA
Asset Management and Malaysia's CIMB-Principal Islamic Asset
Management signed an agreement to explore joint opportunities in
the sector.
($1 = 2.6868 liras)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)