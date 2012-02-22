* Cosan says investment in ALL long-term

* Cosan to hold conference call later Wed.

SAO PAULO Feb 22 Cosan, Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol group, said it had taken a 38.98 million share stake in local railway operator America Latina Logistica.

Cosan said in a market filing late Tuesday that it had paid 896.54 million reais for the 5.7 percent stake in the company and would hold a conference call on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the deal.

"Cosan is interested in a long-term investment," the company said in the filing.

The purchase of ALL shares by Cosan is still subject to approval by the market regulator.

ALL shares closed Friday, the last active trading day in Brazil prior to the annual Carnival celebrations, at 11.03 reais, while Cosan closed at 31 reais. Normal trading will resume on the BM&FBovespa exchange at 1 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Vivian Pereira; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)