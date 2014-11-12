Nov 12 All for One Steeb AG :

* FY sales (preliminary): 217.2 million euros (+17 pct over prior year)

* FY EBIT (preliminary): 13.5 million euros (+28 pct over prior year)

* Outlook for 2014/15: expanded strategy

* FY EBIT margin of 6.2 pct (2012/13: 5.6 pct)

* Plans for financial year 2014/15 include additional investments and increased expenditure in process of expanding its strategy

* Projected revenues for 2014/15 are expected to be within range of 230 million euros to 240 million euros with EBIT of between 14 million euros and 15 million euros