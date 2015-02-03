Feb 3 All for One Steeb AG

* Publishes figures for 1st quarter of financial year 2014/15

* Says Q1 revenues: 61.4 million euros ($69.64 million)(+9 pct over prior year)

* Says Q1 EBIT: 5.3 million euros (+23 pct over prior year)

* Says Q1 group earnings: 3.3 million euros (+19 pct over prior year)

* Says 2014/15 forecast confirmed

* Remains committed to annual forecast for 2014/15 that predicts revenues of between 230 million and 240 million euros and an EBIT of between 14 million and 15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)