LONDON May 12 John Malone's Liberty Global Plc
and Discovery Communications' acquisition of
UK-based All3Media, will be backed with around 400 million
pounds ($674.85 million) of leveraged loans, banking sources
said on Monday.
JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are advising on
the financing and a bank meeting to showcase the deal is due to
take place on Tuesday in London, the banking sources said.
Liberty Global and Discovery announced last week that they
were jointly buying All3Media from its founders and private
equity firm Permira, in a deal valuing the company at $930
million. [ID: nL3N0NU6L7]
The debt financing includes 290 million pounds of first lien
loans guided to pay an interest margin of between 400-425 basis
points (bps), 100 million euros of second lien loans guided to
pay an interest margin of 700-725 bps, and a 30 million pound
revolving credit facility. Both the first and second lien loans
are offered with a 1 percent Libor/Euribor floor, the banking
sources said.
Lender commitments are due May 28, the banking sources
added.
All3Media, which produces hit TV shows such as "Skins",
"Midsomer Murders", "Hollyoaks" and "The Only Way is Essex", had
revenue of about 505 million pounds in the fiscal year ended
August 2013.
($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)