May 5 Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 4.0 vs 2.6 Interest earned 41.7 vs 31.2 Interest expended 28.8 vs 19.7 Net NPA (in pct) 0.98 vs 0.79 NOTE: Allahabad Bank is a state-run lender. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)