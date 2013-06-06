BRIEF-Wizit says subscription results of private placement
* Says its previously announced 3.6 million common shares have been subscribed on April 4
June 6 Specialty pharmaceutical company Alliance Pharma Plc said it bought all existing rights to obstetric drug Syntometrine from Novartis AG for $11.5 million.
Alliance Pharma, which acquires, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products, already owns the UK rights to Syntometrine, a drug used in the final stage of labour.
Sales of Syntometrine by Novartis were $3.2 million and gross margin was $2.8 million in the 12 months to March 2013, the company said in a statement.
Alliance Pharma, which generated 44.9 million pounds in revenue last year, said it would fund the acquisition from cash on hand and bank facilities, including a 3.5 million pound ($5.39 million) drawdown from its 30 million pounds acquisition facilities.
LONDON, April 4 A common antibiotic called doxycycline can disrupt the formation of negative thoughts and fears in the brain and may prove useful in treating or preventing post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to research by British and Swiss scientists.
* Says Cipla receives final approval for generic Epzicom tablets