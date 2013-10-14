Oct 14 Metals processor Allegheny Technologies
Inc plans to shed two businesses and will report a loss
for the third quarter, stung by a decline in shipments of metal
products and higher raw material costs.
Allegheny said it had closed its fabricated components
business and planned to divest its iron castings unit, part of a
wider cost-cutting initiative that includes the sale of its
tungsten business.
Pittsburgh-based Allegheny, which supplies specialty metals
to sectors including aerospace, defense and oil and gas,
estimated a loss of about 27 cents to 30 cents per share from
its continuing operations for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
The loss will include a 4-cent benefit from taxes, the
company said.
Revenue from continuing operations is expected to be $970
million, it said. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of
about $1.15 billion from its operations, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Challenging conditions continued during the third quarter,"
said Rich Harshman, the company's chairman and chief executive.
Shipments of high-performance metals were affected by jet
engine destocking, he said, while global economic uncertainty
led to a slowdown in demand for industrial titanium, as well as
nickel-based and specialty alloy sheet and plate.
From the third quarter, the company will consider its
fabricated components and iron castings businesses as discounted
operations. They contributed a combined $10 million in revenue
and made a loss in the first six months of the year.
The tungsten business, which Allegheny agreed last month to
sell to Kennametal Inc for $605 million, will also be
considered as discontinued for the third quarter.
Allegheny is scheduled to report third-quarter results on
Oct. 23.
The company's shares were down 1 percent at $30.55 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.