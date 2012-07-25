Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
July 25 Metals processor Allegheny Technologies Inc reported a drop in quarterly profit and said third-quarter earnings would slip as slower-than-expected Chinese and U.S. growth and uncertainty in Europe were hurting demand.
Second-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations, and the company's stock edged lower.
"Slower-than-expected economic growth in the U.S. and China, fiscal and economic uncertainties in Europe, fiscal and regulatory uncertainties in the U.S., and falling raw material costs create near-term headwinds for demand growth," Chief Executive Officer Rich Harshman said in a statement.
He said Allegheny, which purchases metals from manufacturers and processes it for specific customer needs, expected third-quarter revenue and volume to suffer from summer slowdowns in many supply chains.
"As a result, we expect sales and earnings to trough in the third quarter," said Harshman, without elaborating. Analysts currently expect a third-quarter profit of 68 cents per share and sales of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny reported net earnings of $56.4 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with $64 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue was essentially flat at $1.36 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share and revenue of $1.38 billion.
For the full year, Allegheny said it expected sales of $5.3 billion to $5.4 billion, which is below analysts' estimates of $5.6 billion.
The company's shares were down 0.2 percent at $28.58 in morning trading.
