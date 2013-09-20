Sept 20 Allegiant Travel Co, a low-cost
carrier that provides service to leisure destinations, on Friday
said it would ground as many as 30 of its planes, or roughly
half of its fleet, to inspect slides over the next few days.
In a statement, the company said it found a "compliance
issue" that will necessitate prompt inspections of slides in its
MD-80 aircraft. It added that the move would lead to delays and
cancellations, and said the process was expected to be completed
by the end of this month.
Allegiant operates 57 MD-80 aircraft, six Boeing 757-200
aircraft, and one Airbus A319. The MD-80 was made by
McDonnell Douglas, which Boeing Co acquired in 1997.
"We apologize for the disruption to our passengers and ask
that they please remain patient as we work to correct the issue,
reschedule affected flights and accommodate any passengers
impacted," said Andrew Levy, president of Allegiant Travel, said
in a statement.
The company did not immediately return a call for additional
comment.