(Adds company and pilot comments, background on lawsuit,
byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
April 1 Pilots at Allegiant Air will strike on
Thursday, potentially grounding more than 250 flights throughout
the country and impacting more than 33,000 customers on that
day, the Airline Professionals Association Teamsters Local 1224
said Wednesday.
Shares of parent company Allegiant Travel Co were
down more than six percent in afternoon trading.
The strike follows more than two years of unsuccessful
contract talks and a slew of allegations made by the union and
management alike.
"This irresponsible and illegal action by the Teamsters has
been timed to coincide with the busy holiday travel period, and
unfortunately, will likely disrupt flights and passengers in and
out of all of our destinations," the company said in a
statement.
Allegiant sued the pilots union in federal court on Monday,
saying it had violated the Railway Labor Act by moving to strike
before the parties had exerted every effort to settle their
disputes.
The National Mediation Board, which oversees collective
bargaining for U.S. airlines, had told the parties on March 23
to continue negotiations, the lawsuit said.
"Allegiant is taking immediate legal action to put an end to
the strike and restore normal service as quickly as possible,"
the company said in its Wednesday statement. "Instead of
addressing their issues at the bargaining table, the Teamsters
have resorted to heavy-handed and disruptive tactics rather than
working toward a resolution."
The union had alleged that Allegiant didn't abide by a July
2014 federal court injunction that directed the airline to
restore the pilots' benefits and work rule protections to levels
negotiated previously. More than 98 percent of
473 participating pilots voted in January to authorize a strike.
"Striking is a last resort, but we cannot continue to stand
by a company that flaunts the law by robbing the pilots of
legally protected rights and benefits," Allegiant pilot Tom
Pozdro said in the union's statement.
The company said it has activated additional call center
staff and will contact affected travelers to make them aware of
their travel options.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)