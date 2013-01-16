LONDON Jan 16 Allenbridge Investment Solutions
has hired Tim Gascoigne, the former manager of HSBC
Alternative Investment's flagship $2.4 billion fund of hedge
funds, the advisory firm said.
Gascoigne, who was responsible for around $4 billion of the
$38 billion that HSBC managed in alternative investments
globally, left the company early last year and has now been
employed as head of alternatives at AIS.
The $636 billion fund of hedge funds industry continues to
suffer client outflows. Some investors have been critical of the
extra layer of fees these portfolios charge, as well as the fact
that certain funds invested with U.S. fraudster Bernard Madoff.
Some pension funds and other institutional investors have
instead switched to buying advice, for which they may pay a
lower fee and retain more control than when putting their money
into a fund of hedge funds.
Allenbridge Investment Solutions advises funds with more
than 32 billion pounds ($51 billion) in assets.