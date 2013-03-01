March 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday, said it cut Allen Park City, Michigan unlimited-tax
general obligation bonds to B-minus from B, with a stable
outlook.
The rating agency also cut limited-tax GO bonds, some of
which were issued by the Allen Park Building Authority and the
Allen Park Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to B-minus from B.
The municipality of about 27,900 residents financed the
acquisition of property for a film studio though the issuance of
$31 million of limited tax, general obligation debt in November
2009. But the studio never operated and left Allen Park with
annual debt service payments of about $2 million, according to a
statement last year from the governor's office.
The downgrade reflects that even though an "emergency
financial manager has developed a plan to improve the city's
finances and return to a positive fund balance by fiscal 2015,
the city remains severely pressured financially," said S&P
credit analyst Caroline West.
"Even with the emergency financial manager's help, we
believe the city still faces significant challenges to improve
its financial standing," West added.