BRIEF-AmTrust Financial Services appoints Adam Karkowsky as new CFO
* AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. appoints Adam Karkowsky as new chief financial officer
Aug 21 Allen Systems Group Inc : * Moody's downgrades Allen system group's cfr to caa1; outlook is negative * Moody's downgrades Allen system group's cfr to caa1 from b3
SAO PAULO, June 5 State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will not slow down asset sales or debt-cutting efforts if it meets debt targets earlier than expected, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Monday.